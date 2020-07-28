She thinks in a smaller hospital

She would remember each face

With some embarrassment

She can remember all the rooms

1421

From whose eaves pigeons tumble

Its permanent winter of shit

Where she would like to put a thin strip of suspended garden

Something in love with guano like hay

Some ruffling infancy of color

707

Where a couple lay in bed, one sick

The two now faceless in ozone hoods

The room wore its stretch of curtain

Tight and broad like a bandeau in June

Unspeakable honeymoon

Ringing for ginger ale all the time

1603

With its own sitting room

A surplus of telephones

One almost expects a little home bar

Silver shakers a cigarette tray

707

Where a couple lay in bed

—was the smaller one sick

Is that just farm logic—

Its stretch of green curtain

Smooth and stiff like a banker’s lamp

Amortizing a fixed account

830

She thinks somehow she belongs there

Its shadows and somnolence appeal to her

The clock runs behind

The television sometimes stuck on a Mass

Just its own digestion

Plasma and diode

It is what she will ask for when sick

1118

Snow falls to water

The nurse’s badge

Clicks on the bed rail with a bell’s tread

The green fixtures spell nausea

Like a lighthouse one sees the swing

Begin before the beam’s upon

516

Surely the face here—

It forms then jumps

Pocket magnet startled

By breathing

She grasps it and it changes

Faster than tadpoles

She shoves it

And it will not grimace

Long enough to keep