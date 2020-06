I used a tool to reach a tool I used

to make a tool I used to make

a metaphysics. The crows, those rocket scientists,

those medieval scholars, were exhaustively doing

and knowing the heavy spatial world, writing

their summa, scolding us, singing while dreaming,

knowing foe from friend. I used the body to make

beliefs I used to renounce others I spoke to in words

I thieved from trash and made further rips

in the system and I went on flying with a slice.