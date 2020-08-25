Under the spindlework arch of the wraparound

porch, no one ever thinks they’ll expose

the original hardwood for its kindling. But no one Ad Policy

ever likes the wall-to-wall carpets, the disco granite,

the open concept concept. For every wish

for character—the toilet, sink, and clawfoot tub

a demolition green—there is an equal desire

for move-in ready, for a home’s lines to be

as clean as a bowl. At the bay window, a buyer

draws imaginary curtains when she says she wants

to feel the outside when inside. Another wants

to start a family, so descends the narrowing acreage

into the basement she’ll make a cave. When one

ascends the budget, the other makes to slash

her throat with her index finger and the ruin

I imagine spills evenly across the split-level stairs.

On the couch eating cereal, I see myself flash

on the screen gone black between cuts, and soon I too want

to gut the entryway for its potential, want to carve the suites

until what’s left is a plat of bones and my stomach full.