Apricots woolly by the hospital bed,

a meal of light. The light falls

on my mother’s hands.

So much sunlight falls

and does not get up

but its hands

pick up the dark and go on.

Things are heavy because

we try to carry them.

My mother said, “in this lifetime,

learn to be alone.” I cut

my hair in the mirror,

attempt poems about the breakfast table

with cereal and figs.

Good enough.

I pour milk,

falling

through a shitty apartment,

a brief depression. I fall in love,

mirrored in satsumas, perfumes and midnight.

Not enough. I turn the page but I’m still

reading the novel my mother wrote me.

The room with the view.

The wide sargasso sea.

A pair of hands tends me.

Loneliness is an imaginary thing,

but so is the entire country.

You try. There are ceilings

you hold up

like heavens.