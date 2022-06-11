Woman licks gold onto paper. Woman can

also draw blood, but only if called to

by a ricochet of sunlight (I am a ricochet of

sunlight but who cares). Woman tilts

her heart towards the center of the earth.

Woman sees herself or doesn’t. Woman learns

to kiss by avoiding (I am floating

just beyond) the edge of the cliff. Woman

is where the edge of the cliff (A snowcapped

mountain, a guess of a person) meets dead

air (I). Woman is an eagle circling (I

fight to be spoken of). Woman is a radio

wave leaking voidlight (I). Woman fights to

speak (I hide inside). Woman fights. (I