Woman licks gold onto paper. Woman can
also draw blood, but only if called to
by a ricochet of sunlight (I am a ricochet of
sunlight but who cares). Woman tilts
her heart towards the center of the earth.
Woman sees herself or doesn’t. Woman learns
to kiss by avoiding (I am floating
just beyond) the edge of the cliff. Woman
is where the edge of the cliff (A snowcapped
mountain, a guess of a person) meets dead
air (I). Woman is an eagle circling (I
fight to be spoken of). Woman is a radio
wave leaking voidlight (I). Woman fights to
speak (I hide inside). Woman fights. (I