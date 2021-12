Before my long travel, I pack

my suitcases, stuff them with

some sand from our land,

some scent from my mother’s kitchen and

sounds of birds in the morning.

And in my pockets, I put the four

directions. My hands are the compass.

At the airport, I beg the officer

not to open the suitcases

and, if needed, to touch my clothes

gently. Otherwise,

I would be standing

on a worn-out map.

I would be weightless

in the air.