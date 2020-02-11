Picture this: my heart as thick orange as manteca

as we turn on Twister for what has to be

the sixteenth time since 1996,



and my parents are tired of it now,

but I really begged for it,

for the sake of tradition;



Helen and Bill embarrassingly in love,

the wind turning in circles

like the witch is at it again:



the Phillip Seymour Hoffman witch, with hair

like herbicide wheat fields,

and a ceremonious voice



that slices right through metal.

When we have enchiladas for dinner,

I can’t help it—



I have two, then three,

then four and a half servings

with rice and even the beans



swimming in their curls of gelatinous bacon

and comino; each piece hangs in the stew

like a comma. Like a coconut, dad says



of my eating habits, but I had to save room

for cheese, piled high and sharp, melting right

into my personal nostalgia.



Meanwhile I will celebrate enchiladas:

those mounds of earth

going straight to the confused gut,



the gut with no country. Doesn’t Alexa Vega,

the light-skinned Latina from Spy Kids,

play the Oklahoma girl who sees her father



ascend the F-5 god?

Later played by Helen?!

Her hair is like my sister’s—



a sweet, golden brown that confuses people,

but she’s the first to rant about white privilege

at dinner, swinging her fork around



like a squall, until you’re at one end of the table

only to end up at the other,

exactly like a helpless cow.



Growing up, dad would turn on the surround sound

as we took cover under the colchas,

an average storm outside, our apartment



small, but sonically ambitious,

and the threat not exactly there,

but there all the same.



We’ve never forgotten what could

have happened and could still happen

at any time, and with no warning



sending us right into that Midwestern debris

where the basements are filled

with strange, blank faces



that rise, heavy as spoonfuls

on spoonfuls of bodies. Does nature think

we’re in the way,



or is it trying to solve a curiosity?

Have we been chased into the eye

of the eye? The fat luxury of the eye?