Sundays, my brother returns as a trapezoid of light

inching across the fading rug, showing me again that

windows need cleaning. He returns each time a breeze

brings the unpleasantness of rabbits in a half-shingled

hutch, their timid ears pinned in place. Once, hiking

through scrub oak, he pulled at a stalk of stubborn

cheatgrass which sliced his palm open and his fist

dripped blood all the way home. I ask if he remembers

that or the forts we built of bedsheets. We secured each

corner with volumes on the spider, the mummy, the

solar system, and then used box fans for roof raising.

How long was it, I ask, before the wind was too much?

When did we grow bored? I sometimes forget that my

brother’s bones are now ash and the rest of him a cloud.

The fact is, my only memory of learning to read is

pretending I couldn’t so he would do it for me. A book

of illustrated Bible stories more often than not, its spine

broken, pages missing, each figure on each page nothing

more than hazy pastel. I ask if he remembers that book,

if he knows where it is. He says, How should I know?

I’m not even here.