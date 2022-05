the first time i ever read the word God

was on a piece of money

We

The People

every time i dug in my denims

i was uprooting evil

*

i can make any color out of concrete

if you’ll release me

*

every step here is a quid pro quo

inmate innovators

will teach you how

to moonwalk into the future

*

hope and i once held hands

like kids on a field trip

walking in circles

naming all the animals in the zoo

then she left me nameless

behind this fence

where i fell back

like baptism into an ink well