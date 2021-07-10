Last night, I let in all the birds.

I told my grandmother to stay awhile.

I said, stop disguising yourself as wind.

You are not the only one who can fly.

I told my grandmother to stay awhile.

There is something in the wind. I recognize your voice.

You are not the only one who can fly.

Have you seen Montezuma’s aviaries—still green, full of breath?

There is something in the wind. I recognize your voice.

You talk to me all at once with your mouth full.

Have you seen Montezuma’s aviaries—still green, full of breath?

Cuídate, I thought you were blessing me.

You talk to me all at once with your mouth full.

I don’t believe in god but I do believe in Mexicans.

Cuídate, I thought you were blessing me.

I am sorry I picked all your red tulips.

I don’t believe in god but I do believe in Mexicans.

I said, stop disguising yourself as wind.

I am sorry I picked all your red tulips.

Last night, I let in all the birds.