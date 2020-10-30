Many a night I saw the Pleiads, rising through the mellow shade,

Glitter like a swarm of fire-flies tangled in a silver braid.–—Lord Tennyson Ad Policy

Winter is my nightlong field. Cruel, yet

yet after leaving my mother’s warm water, I wept

snow. And when my tongue tastes

the first flake, I quiet. Sometimes, I pull from my pocket

a telescope. In the sky, light

collapses, the moon cranked up

like a cry signal. Last January,

beneath a sky of scorpions, fish, the bull all scintillating–—

I found a girl’s body.

Seven bodies. Sister bodies. Grieving

for the fate of their father, Atlas,

forced to carry the heavens forever, they kill themselves.

Zeus pins them

as a clot

of winter stars.

On the third day, my mother’s fat tongue flexes

as she sounds the ink blue

glyphs of my name, each letter

rattling her knucklebones

as she writes it. A fearful undertaking, God-like task.

Yet the stars were named

by people like us. Choose

one word. Say it over

and over until a blaze builds

in the basin of your mouth:

لنّظم Alnilam, String of Pearls

راقصة Ar-Raqis, The Trotting Camel

اخرج من النهر Achemar, End of the River

I could have been called

after seven anythings:

seven seas, seven heavens,

seven ahruf the Holy Qur’an was revealed in. Instead

I am named after seven hot orbs

of gas, the ghosts

of goddesses, daughters dangling

in sorrow. When I sleep, God threads me through a catasterism.

I am embraced

as their eighth sister

burning brightly

in the backdrop of blackness. We evade المنطقة Mintaqa–—

Orion’s pursuit

for our love,

flash paths for the lost,

catch and groom the wish a little girl whispers.

I wish

we could bless ourselves

into fast comets, firecrackers,

the pearled wilderness of the moon. And our fathers

tie us in a knotted braid:

both work too hard,

carry so much weight

on their shoulders.

Fifty years ago, my father learned

resistance is found above, in the stars

held together by their own gravity.

How their heat owns the whole night, yet a boy

can’t even keep his home.

Since our last move

he told me, Each of my wounds

carries a wounded man, and–—snow in my eyes,

snow in my mouth, wet

hands iced speech, snow

soaking my socks red–—

I believed him. I want to ask him about the scar.

And when do you feel

most weary?

Do you find yourself

holding up ceilings, sweeping crumpled

lifespans off the floor

the way I do?

Lorca gives me

a vague trembling of stars, says, Place these

in your father’s heart.

Says, The rose is as white

as his pain.

I see my father’s rush: time hugs him

tight as he stuffs a suitcase

before fajr, sneaks into a smoky slipstream

from tanks at the corner, stiff-thin shoulders shrouded

in morning mist.

When he first

met snow

his words became corpses. There was no name

for it. In the blizzard

his eyes never shut,

face pressed

into the ground, cold avalanche up his nostrils

so he can smell

its history.

Before he wakes

I leave a bowl of melted snow by his bed.

The winter water

coils him into his own

constellation.

From my window, his soul dives into darkness

scissor kicking

into a pool of space.

For once, he is held:

erected mosque, mountained, inexhaustible.

In the sky, he isn’t a body anymore–—

endless and ethereal,

waiting to be noticed, waiting to be named.

N