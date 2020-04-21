What a privileged person I am

to be relieved to no end

and to have you back

putting me in my place.

Thank you for coming

along! Thank you for ordering me!

We’re ending a crucial few

decades of prime thinking

and doing and conditioning

and humming along

with our able-bodied heads.

And now we’re coop-flown

according to the actuarial

sciences. The future

is comprised of supervised

high adventures. Those are the matters

of fact weighing down

our stacked deck.

You prefer the drone

of being done

over being done over

and I’m lying down

with arms across my chest.

I can’t do anything.

I can keep my mouth

open. I’m leveling my head

with a disheveled table

and you are above me

and I need you to discuss

me by yourself

away from this place,

and with one of the biscuits

I made earlier, in your hand.

We’ve just had

the last civil disagreement.

There will be no others

on this property so long

as I’m the demand

of this house. The light

switches have a color

and they didn’t before.

The drift we’re getting

is exhausting,

unsightly. Heavenly

to have even a thin

space to settle

my affairs. And what

of yours?

Within arm’s reach,

enough to live

