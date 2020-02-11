It came to me to sell the family farm,

shift its failures to a man who planned



to occupy the place for recreation,

to hunt the deer that spook and shadow in the pines,



my job to consign to another my granddad’s stunted grove

of walnuts planted—against the forester’s advice—



with his hired man Tiny, who died

by stepping in front of a train, though first he roped



his dog Bear to a nearby tree, stapling a note

that read “Take Care Off Me.” Does anyone



remember this fat fact—a loaf of toast and a dozen eggs

was Tiny’s daily breakfast meal? Give it



to me. I’ll remember that bit too. I fished

that muddy pond just once, its manurey slurry,



slipped downstream

from the Tulius brothers’ hogs,



shot the one buck trophied on my wall

whose crippled hoof had slowed him



dangerously down. In town again

I pulled the locks off all the doors of the barn—



empty now, October now,

empty now, October now,

the deer not yet come to any harm.