Deadline Poet / Nothing Under the Pillow

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell arrives at a gathering of supporters of former US president Donald Trump. (Octavio Jones / Getty)

This article appears in the October 30/November 6, 2023 issue.

The My Pillow guy and election denier confirms

he’s out of money for lawyers defending him in

defamation suits. —News sources

His pillow talk at first seemed what

The MAGA wackos needed, but

By circulating lies by Trump, he

Is finding public life quite lumpy.