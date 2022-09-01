You won your vote to form a union. Now comes the hard part.

A year after workers vote to unionize, more than half still don’t have a contract. After a year without a contract, management can push to legally decertify a hard-won union.

Reaching a first contract matters—so how do you get there? In this first installment of our new The Nation Explains video series, strikes correspondent, Jane McAlevey explains three core principles that can help workers win better contracts, faster.

CREDITS:

Host: Jane McAlevey

Senior Producer: Ludwig Hurtado

Associate Producer: Lucy Dean-Stockton

Research: Karen Ng, Finley Muratova

Graphics: Drew Evans