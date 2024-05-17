Trapped by Domestic Violence

Trapped by Domestic Violence

Street art in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Armarte
ArmarteArmarte is a collective of women formed in 2018 to create work with themes that shine a spotlight on women’s empowerment. Their biggest initiative is the Women’s Artistic Camp, which invites women of all ages to create art and find their voice.


