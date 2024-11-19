Tell Me What You’re Feeling…

Cartoonist Mahasen Al-Khatib killed in Gaza strip bombing.

Gianluca Costantini and Mahasen Al-Khatib
Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Gianluca CostantiniGianluca Costantini is an Italian cartoonist, graphic journalist, and activist. He has contributed to numerous publications and is the author of various graphic novels. He is known for his drawings tied to human rights campaigns worldwide.


Mahasen Al-KhatibMahasen Al-Khatib was a 31-year-old comic artist from Jabalia Tal Al-Zaatar, in the northern Gaza Strip. She specialized in illustration and character design.


Gianluca Costantini and Mahasen Al-Khatib
