Last week, Trump launched yet another aggressive attack on vote-by-mail by threatening to withhold federal funds from Michigan and Nevada if they proceed with expanding mail voting. As the president continues to threaten the basic functioning of our democracy, it’s crucial that we fight for people’s right to vote safely this November. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now gives you ways to demand that Congress take decisive action to protect our democracy and for you to educate your community about voting rights and build democratic participation.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The tools we need to maintain our democracy in the face of Covid-19 are clear: vote-by-mail, early voting hours, and no-excuse absentee voting. Implore Congress to pass the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act now to institute these crucial reforms. Then tell your elected reps to provide sufficient funding to pull the United States Postal Service back from the edge of bankruptcy, essential to making vote-by-mail possible.

GOT SOME TIME?

A federal judge on Sunday struck down a Florida law restricting felons’ voting rights, paving the way for hundreds of thousands of people to vote. Help spread the word about felons’ voting rights in your state using resources from the Restore Your Vote campaign. Educate yourself about the rules on absentee voting and other voting procedures in your state, and spread the word to other voters in your area. Learn more about electoral reforms that will keep our elections democratic and safe by checking out Campaign Legal Center’s resources.

READY TO DIG IN?

Across the country, voting rights organizations are stepping up to make sure that no one is disenfranchised by this public health crisis. Join Common Cause’s action team to see how you can help fight for our democracy. Then check out the Movement Voter Project’s list of organizations fighting to build power and democratic participation across the country, and see how you can get involved in getting out the vote in November.