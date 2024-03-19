Protest Eggs

Protest Eggs

Protest Eggs

Hands off Ukraine.

Martha Lewis
Martha LewisMartha Willette Lewis is a visual artist, curator, educator, and radio presenter who has exhibited nationally and internationally. Her artistic practice focuses on drawing, site-specific installation, books, knowledge, and the history of science.


