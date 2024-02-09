This Week / February 9, 2024
All Crumbley Now
The soft fascism of false equivalencies.
The soft fascism of false equivalencies.
Evangelicals ignoring Trump's immorality.
Blind woman walking.
Activism / StudentNation / February 9, 2024 All Crumbley Now On Friday, students at Brown began the longest hunger strike for Palestine in the US, calling on the university…
The singer’s call for an end to the killing in Gaza politicized the Grammys, which is fantastic.
After the head of the international group overseeing Ultimate refused a Palestinian call to support a cease-fire, players across the globe fought back.
Gaza’s catastrophic suffering ignored.