This Week / February 9, 2024

All Crumbley Now

The soft fascism of false equivalencies.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

Praying for Sanity

Evangelicals ignoring Trump's immorality.

OppArt / Clay Bennett

A New Tack

Blind woman walking.

OppArt / Ann Telnaes

Pro-Palestine rally at Brown University

Activism / StudentNation / February 9, 2024 All Crumbley Now On Friday, students at Brown began the longest hunger strike for Palestine in the US, calling on the university…

StudentNation / Nicholas Miller

Annie Lennox performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The singer’s call for an end to the killing in Gaza politicized the Grammys, which is fantastic.

John Nichols

A screenshot from a 2015 Ultimate Palestine promotional video.

After the head of the international group overseeing Ultimate refused a Palestinian call to support a cease-fire, players across the globe fought back.

Frankie de la Cretaz

Postcard From the Edge

Gaza’s catastrophic suffering ignored.

OppArt / Tjeerd Royaards