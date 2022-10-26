Created by an Iranian artist who requested to be anonymous, but gave us this statement:

In Iranian culture there are many stories about heroes who fought for the glory of their nation against all kinds of demons and beasts.

Today we are rewriting history in Iran.

We are showing the world that those stories were never just legends and myths. We Iranians have it in our blood, we can never stand injustice, we will fight until we restore our freedom.

We want the world to hear us and be our voice:

“Woman, Life, Freedom!”

