World / Israel’s Extremist Election The run-up to the vote on Tuesday is exposing the façade of Israeli democracy—and the fealty of the country’s so-called opposition when it comes to matters of Jewish supremacy.

(David Goldman / AP)

This piece was co-published with +972 magazine.

The façade of Israeli democracy has been exposed countless times over the years, but perhaps never quite so brazenly as inside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem three weeks ago. There, an esteemed panel of justices dispensed with decades of precedent by refusing to overturn the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify a Palestinian candidate—this time Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh—from standing in next Tuesday’s election.

The sole basis for his disqualification was an article published on October 8, 2023, in which Abu Shehadeh described the previous day’s Hamas-led attack on Israel as a “significant historical event.” The court deemed this to have constituted support for armed struggle against Israel, forcing him to drop out of the race.

Such a move would have been damning enough in isolation. But it cannot be understood without considering the fact that Israeli law also permits the disqualification of candidates for incitement to racism—yet Jewish candidates who have endorsed dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza, called for the “total annihilation” of its cities, stated that “there should be one sentence for everyone there: death,” and demanded that “all of Lebanon must burn” remain free to run. Go figure.

This election is not, however, a story only about the racism of Israel’s extreme right. Every single Jewish party in the Knesset supported Abu Shehadeh’s disqualification, exposing the fealty of Israel’s so-called opposition when it comes to matters of Jewish supremacy. Only the Palestinian parties of the Joint List (comprising Hadash, Ta’al, and Abu Shehadeh’s Balad) offer any real resistance to the policies of apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and genocide that have accelerated dramatically under Israel’s outgoing government.

Paradoxically, it is the Joint List and the Islamist party Ra’am that hold the key to the opposition’s chances of dethroning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The polls could not be clearer: Without these Arab parties, the anti-Netanyahu bloc will not reach the 61 mandates required for a Knesset majority. With their support, it could topple Netanyahu—whose own bloc of loyalists looks set to fall significantly short of a majority—virtually overnight.

But on the eve of the election, the anti-Netanyahu bloc appears incapable of doing what is required to send Israel’s longest-serving prime minister to his political grave (and, perhaps, his prison cell). Racism, it turns out, is not only a moral deficiency; it is also terrible politics. And rather than win with the support of Arab parties, Israel’s opposition is preparing to lose without them.

The previous election, in late 2022, ended a political stalemate that had brought Israelis to the polls five times in less than four years—a prolonged referendum on Netanyahu that saw him briefly lose the premiership in the fourth cycle before regaining it in the fifth. Tuesday’s vote takes place on much the same terrain, pitting a pro-Netanyahu coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties against a looser alliance of centrist and right-wing parties seeking to depose him.

In addition to Netanyahu’s political future, the main issues on the ballot include the cost of living, the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, a state inquiry into the security failings surrounding October 7, and Israel’s deteriorating standing abroad. The policies causing that deterioration remain conspicuously absent from the conversation, save for the near-universal denunciation of the new documentary NAZA.

The pro-Netanyahu bloc comprises the parties of the current government—Likud, Otzma Yehudit, the Religious Zionist Party, Shas, and United Torah Judaism—plus two additional figures from the extreme right hoping to join them. The first is Ofer Winter, a retired senior military commander leading the new party Amcha Yisrael, whose entire election platform revolves around expelling Palestinians from Gaza. (Winter is polling on the cusp of the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent; if he falls below it, all of his votes will go to waste, giving a boost to the opposition.)