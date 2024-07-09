Women Scientists

Women Scientists

Women Scientists

Lise Meitner (1878–1968), Austrian physicist. Nettie Stevens (1861–1912), American geneticist. Ángela Ruiz Robles (1895–1975), Spanish teacher, writer, pioneer and inventor. Mary Agnes Chase (1869–1963), American botanist.

Adriana Mosquera Soto
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply-reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Throughout this critical election year and a time of media austerity and renewed campus activism and rising labor organizing, independent journalism that gets to the heart of the matter is more critical than ever before. Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to properly investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories into the hands of readers.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Adriana Mosquera SotoAdriana Mosquera Soto (Nani) is an award-winning Colombian graphic artist and fashion designer. She has a degree in education and is an honorary professor of humor at the University of Alcalá de Henares in Spain. She has been on the jury for important humor competitions in Cuba, China, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and Colombia, and is the author of 19 books.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 8:30 am

Women Scientists

Adriana Mosquera Soto
Today 5:30 am

How Comedy Central Fell Into Paramount’s Corporate Memory Hole

Ben Schwartz
Today 5:00 am

A Terrible Vision of Gaza’s Future

Kate Wagner
Today 5:00 am

These Corporations Are the True “Winners” of the War on Gaza

Spencer Ackerman
Today 5:00 am
Activism

From the Moment She Joined a Fight, Jane McAlevey Was in It to Win

D.D. Guttenplan

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith