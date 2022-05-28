“Republican lawmakers this year passed an unprecedented bevy
of bills targeting the authority of state and local election officials,
a power grab that might allow partisan legislators to overturn
future election results by claiming there was fraud.”—Stateline
Elections neutered by the right?
Now fears of that are mounting.
The battle’s changed from who can vote
To who can do the counting.