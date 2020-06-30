With SCOTUS rulings seen as Trump defeats,

Trump answered with a burst of angry tweets.

At West Point, he prepared to look like Caesar.

Instead his ramp walk showed a fragile geezer.

His rage at that will probably never stop.

And then his Tulsa rally was a flop.

By then the tell-all book released by Bolton

Had stoked this anger—hot now, nearly molten.

Red-faced with rage? That judgment can’t be made,

Since orange close to red's his normal shade.