“As any woman can tell you, the masks smear makeup.

The president is afraid of makeup stains on his mask

and unsightly smears on his photographed face.”

—letter to The New York Times from Sarah Crichton

So, could it be that what he’s fearing

Is gobs of orange makeup smearing?

Could that be why he takes the view

That wearing masks is up to you?

And why he mocks as sissies those

Who cover up the mouth and nose,

So even some not in his base

Now emulate his unmasked face?

A shame so many die so he

Can keep his visage blemish-free.