There Is No Peace Without Justice

Defend justice and human rights for all.

Rosa Borrás
Rosa BorrásRosa Borrás, is a Mexican artist who studied graphic design at the Escuela de Diseño de Bellas Artes and painting at the Massachusetts College of Art. She has has exhibited extensively in Mexico and abroad. She is a member of the Mexican Women Artists Museum and the Red Disidenta.


