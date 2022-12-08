On this episode of the Start Making Sense podcast, Nation national correspondent Joan Walsh comments on Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock’s beating Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff, and what that means for the future of American politics.
Also on this episode, the largest strike in the country this year, and the largest in the history of higher education, entered its fourth week at the University of California. Historian Nelson Lichtenstein joins the show to discuss.
