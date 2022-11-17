The Georgia Senate runoff campaign has begun–Joan Walsh has just returned from Atlanta, and explains why Trump’s candidate Herschel Walker seems likely to lose. Also: comment on what happened in Stacey Abrams’s tragic loss.
Plus: In Los Angeles, the terrible sheriff has lost his reelection campaign. Gustavo Arellano, the Los Angeles Times columnist, comments, and reports on how the billionaire developer running for mayor campaigned for the Latino vote.
