Dear reader,

I hope you enjoyed the article you just read. It’s just one of the many deeply reported and boundary-pushing stories we publish every day at The Nation. In a time of continued erosion of our fundamental rights and urgent global struggles for peace, independent journalism is now more vital than ever.

As a Nation reader, you are likely an engaged progressive who is passionate about bold ideas. I know I can count on you to help sustain our mission-driven journalism.

This month, we’re kicking off an ambitious Summer Fundraising Campaign with the goal of raising $15,000. With your support, we can continue to produce the hard-hitting journalism you rely on to cut through the noise of conservative, corporate media. Please, donate today.

A better world is out there—and we need your support to reach it.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

As Childish Old Men Bickered, America Lost the Debate

The debate was a hard-to-watch 90-minute infomercial for the political shit show that lies ahead.

Alyssa Oursler

President Joe Biden participates in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

At last night’s debate, the president could hardly get through an answer to a question without seeming to get confused.

Chris Lehmann

Joe Biden during a caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

A new report purports to offer Democrats a way forward with white voters. It fails to convince.

Jared Abbott and Dustin Guastella

United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses for an official portrait at the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Snyder is baffling—so long as we ignore a desire by the justices to minimize the extent of their own corrupt conduct.

Zephyr Teachout

A rainy pro-Palestine protest in Los Angeles.

Mask bans are ostensibly about public safety. The result would be disastrous for public health—but it goes beyond that, too.

Beatrice Adler-Bolton and Artie Vierkant

Joe Biden and Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trump’s lies and unhinged ranting went unchallenged because Biden was incoherent and lost.

Jeet Heer