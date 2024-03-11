Politics / The MAGA Aesthetic Is Beginning to Rot The stable of imagery associated with the far-right insurgency no longer seems as fresh as it did when Trump first donned his red cap.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican from Georgia, in the House Chamber during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2024. (Shawn Thew / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

For headline writers and Beltway pundits, the takeaway from last week’s State of the Union address was clear: Despite ongoing speculation about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, he delivered a pugnacious, energetic, and policy-driven speech, which served as the unofficial debut of his 2024 reelection pitch. But beyond the forensic attention devoted to Biden’s delivery from the podium, there was another pronounced theme amid the SOTU pageantry: the corresponding enfeeblement of the MAGA aesthetic, which played such a central role in Donald Trump’s surprise election to the presidency in 2016.

The MAGA brand crisis was telegraphed most dramatically in the immediate run-up to the speech, as Biden did the traditional presidential slow-walk toward the podium, greeting assembled lawmakers along the way. Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene approached Biden wearing a red MAGA hat and handed the president a badge commemorating Laken Riley, the Georgia nurse allegedly murdered by a suspect who entered the country illegally. Greene also sported a “Say Her Name” T-shirt, again in reference to Riley. When Biden espied Greene’s ensemble, he delivered an astonished double take as eloquent as any line in his speech.

Biden delivers a double take upon seeing Greene’s MAGA outfit on the way to giving his State of the Union address.

Biden’s shock no doubt stemmed in part from the knowledge that such overt electioneering is illegal in the Capitol. More than that, though, it registered a broader truth: The stable of imagery associated with the right-wing Trump insurgency is showing signs of wear and tear. Where Trump-branded messaging and merchandise once had the power to upend establishment mores and expectations, they now feel like the political equivalent of a rock ensemble’s county fair tour: a purely formalist effort to satisfy the nostalgic longings of a diminishing fan base.

What was most telling about Greene’s stunt wardrobe was the date on the hat: Instead of being minted for the looming 2024 general election, it came from Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, which—despite the lies of Trump, Greene, and other MAGA leaders— he lost decisively. And make no mistake: Greene, a perfect specimen of do-nothing right-wing congressional service, lives for these camera-ready moments of political theater. She certainly didn’t descend to the same level of sartorial carelessness back when she dressed as a Chinese spy balloon.

Amazingly, Greene’s get-up wasn’t even the most outlandish clothes-themed show of MAGA sympathies in the chamber. That honor fell to Texas Representative Troy Nehls, who wore a “Never Surrender” T-shirt featuring Trump’s mugshot and displayed a Laken Riley badge of his own on his lapel. To pull the look together, he sported an American flag bow tie. The outfit didn’t evoke a fearless mustering of Real American patriots so much as a Chippendale dancer gone to seed.

Representative Troy Nehls’s State-of-the-Union outfit, writes Chris Lehmann, evokes a Chippendale dancer gone to seed. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

To better understand why MAGA iconography is now misfiring, it’s useful to review the original nature of its appeal. The MAGA brand is familiar to anyone who’s watched a half-hour cable TV infomercial: It’s a mass-produced, rather carelessly assembled, badge of self-improvement doubling as a pronouncement on the parlous state of the American republic. It promises the same instant boons to well-being that you’d get from B-grade TV hosts hawking diet gummies or snuggle blankets. The fact that so much of official MAGA ideology is so deeply incoherent is testimony to the many ways that Trumpism is a brand first, and a political affiliation as something of an afterthought.

The central feature of MAGA iconography is largely the same symbolism that drove Donald Trump’s merchandising empire: a canny melding of the proletarian and gaudy that typically goes by the euphemism “aspirational” in the imagineering laboratories of Madison Avenue. One theme of Trump’s public career has been his full embrace of a maximally self-enamored nouveau-riche aesthetic as he navigated his way from outer-borough landlord to Manhattan real-estate kingpin. During the long run of Trump’s reality-TV franchise The Apprentice, the many voyeuristic shots of his Trump Tower penthouse apartment—the same spread that he fraudulently tripled in size on loan documents to hoodwink lenders—showcased a relentlessly gaudy, flamboyant, and wealth-flaunting vision of the world. Every inch of the palace seemed to be gilded, especially the bathroom, calling to mind Fran Leibowitz’s arch dismissal of Trump as “a poor person’s idea of a rich person.”

During the 2016 election cycle, the same class-fused imagery was presented from the other end of the spectrum, immortalized in the red trucker cap emblazoned with the Trump campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The hat’s loud, confrontational color echoed Trump’s trademark elongated power tie, and when Trump himself donned his signature headgear at rallies, the fantasy of untrammeled power that he sold to his movement was complete: It simultaneously said “he’s one of us,” and “we could be just like him.”