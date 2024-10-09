Jimmy Carter for Harris

The former president, who turned 100 on October 1, and is in hospice care, said he is “only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” according to his grandson, Jason Carter.

Colleen Quinn
Colleen Quinn is a feminist artist living and working in Philadelphia.


Jimmy Carter for Harris

Colleen Quinn
