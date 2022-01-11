EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week we cross-post an excerpt from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s column at the WashingtonPost.com. Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.
The 2022 midterms are still 10 months away—but if much of the media is to be believed, the fight is already over before it’s even begun.
The Wall Street Journal reports that “alarm bells are ringing in the Democratic Party.” Politico says Democrats are confronting “the prospect of a 2022 hurricane.” CNN depicts “dejected” Democrats facing a “grim 2022 outlook.” One prognosticator at Vox has pegged Democratic chances of losing the House and Senate at 95 percent.
It’s true that history doesn’t bode well for the sitting president’s party during a midterm election. But if Democrats accept failure as inevitable instead of changing course, resignation will turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy.
