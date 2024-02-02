This Week / February 2, 2024

Blood Brothers

Givr Hell.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

Sacramento encampment

Sacramento Keeps Throwing Money at Its Housing Crisis. It's Not Getting Any Better.

The city and the county have been at odds over policy to address the problem. Meanwhile, encampments keep springing up.

Sasha Abramsky

Charleston Removes John C. Calhoun Statue From City's Marion Square

The Party of Lincoln Is Really the Party of Calhoun

Nikki Haley and Greg Abbott echo the theorist of secession.

Jeet Heer

California Representatives Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee, Democratic candidates for the US Senate, participate in the National Union of Healthcare Workers Senate Candidate Forum in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Adam Schiff's "Brazenly Cynical" Campaign Strategy Boosts a Republican

The California Senate candidate’s latest TV ad could help a Republican elbow aside fellow Democrat Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in an open primary on March 5.

John Nichols

President and CEO of News Media Alliance Danielle Coffey, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis, President and CEO of National Association of Broadcasters Curtis LeGeyt, and Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch are sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing on “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Journalism” at the US Capitol on January 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

How AI Is Transforming the Way Political Campaigns Work

The future is arriving—and we’d better watch out.

Micah L. Sifry

Barbara Lee at a California Senate debate on October 8, 2023.

The Absolute Clarity of Barbara Lee's Senate Bid

On matters of war and peace, the representative is prepared to tell presidents that they must follow the Constitution—even Democratic presidents.

John Nichols

Texas National Guards place razor wires at the Shelby Park area as the guards continue to patrol the Rio Grande River, even though the US Supreme Court abolished this decision, on January 29, 2024, in Texas.

GOP Border Theatrics Have Escalated to Threats of Civil War

Republican states have pledged to mobilize National Guard troops to defend the placement of razor wire at Texas’s southern border.

Chris Lehmann