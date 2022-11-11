Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

It seems obvious that the best way to support the troops is to make every effort to keep them out of harm’s way. That means engaging in military action only as a true last resort. In this vein, here are my Top 10 Veterans Day Songs paying tribute to those who serve. The list is highly debatable; songs about war and attendant suffering cut across musical genres. Old-timers will rightly bemoan the omission of hippie classics like “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” and “Give Peace a Chance.” Others could fairly say I’ve neglected an important sub-genre of vintage heavy-metal antiwar anthems like Motorhead’s “1916” and Metallica’s 1989 classic “One,” while also giving short shrift to the rich history of punk rock treatment of war. Sorry!

Top 10 Veterans Day Songs

1) Bill Withers, I Can’t Write Left-Handed

2) Bob Dylan, Masters of War

3) Phil Ochs, I Ain’t Marching Anymore

4) Edwin Starr, War

5) Eric Bogle, The Green Fields of France

6) Freda Payne, Bring the Boys Home

7) Vera Lynn, White Cliffs of Dover

8) Bob Marley, War

9) Loretta Lynn, Dear Uncle Sam

10) Stiff Little Fingers, Tin Soldiers

Bonus Track #1, The Clash, Hate and War

Bonus Track #2, Nena, 99 Luftballons

Bonus Track #3, Gil Scott-Heron, Work for Peace