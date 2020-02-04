You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Last week, President Trump expanded the Muslim ban to include six additional countries: Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania. As the Trump administration continues to make life impossible for people across the world seeking basic safety and security, we have to stand up against xenophobia in all its forms. Ad Policy

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The Muslim ban has kept families apart and prevented people from accessing necessary medical treatment. Tell Congress to pass the NO BAN Act, which would repeal the current Muslim ban and amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion.

GOT SOME TIME?

Just days before Trump extended the travel ban, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing the administration to move forward with plans to deny green cards to immigrants who it suspects might use public benefits like food stamps, housing vouchers, and Medicaid. Check out Immigrant Legal Resource Center’s outreach toolkit on the rule—called the “public charge” rule—and share what you learn with people in your community before it goes into effect on February 24. Donate to Immigrant Families Together’s general fund, which helps provide food, emergency housing, and medical support, and posts bond for immigrants in critical need.

READY TO DIG IN?

The Trump administration’s policy of sending asylum seekers and migrants back to Mexico to await their date in immigration court has put thousands at risk. As of last month, there were at least 816 publicly reported cases of murder, rape, torture, and other violent assaults against migrants forced to return, according to Human Rights First. Tell your representative to cosponsor the Asylum Seeker Protection Act, which would prevent the Trump administration from blocking families at the border. Then, check out organizations advocating for people in deportation proceedings like The Young Center and see how you can volunteer your time. Search through Immigration Advocates Network’s Legal Services Directory for opportunities.