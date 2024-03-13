Prison Labor

Prison Labor

Prison Labor

13th Amendment Farm.

Jen Sorensen
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Jen Sorensen Jen Sorensen is an American cartoonist and illustrator who authors a weekly comic strip that often focuses on current events from a liberal perspective.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 5:00 am

The Terrifying Christian Nationalist Crusade to Conquer America

Chris Lehmann
Today 5:00 am

Biden’s Spokespeople Are the Perfect Vessels for His Soulless Gaza Policies

Y.L. Al-Sheikh
Today 5:00 am
Campaigns and Elections

Biden Should Channel His Inner FDR and Soak the Rich

John Nichols
Yesterday 10:47 am

America Is Fast Becoming a Death-Dealing Nation

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis
Yesterday 5:00 am

Letters From the March 2024 Issue

Our Readers

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith