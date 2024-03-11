Our Bodies, Our Choice

Abortion is health care, and abortion rights must be guaranteed without discrimination.

Judy Polstra
Judy Polstra is a multidisciplinary artist based in Florida. Her embroiders on vintage garments and fabrics focus on women's issues.


