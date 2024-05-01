Killing Them Not Softly

Killing Them Not Softly

Killing Them Not Softly

Throw pillow for the NRA.

Michèle Colburn
Michèle ColburnMichèle Colburn, a multidisciplinary artist who creates socially and politically engaged art, received a BA in Art History from Franklin & Marshall College and an MFA from American University in Washington, D.C. She has exhibited nationally and internationally, and her work is in private collections in North America and Europe and the collections of the International Peace Museum, Dayton, Ohio; The Fl3th3r Exhibit Collection, Johnson City, Tenn.; and the Natural History Museum, Smithsonian Institution.


