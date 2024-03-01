Have the Hostages Been Forgotten in the Fog of War?

Have the Hostages Been Forgotten in the Fog of War?

Have the Hostages Been Forgotten in the Fog of War?

Netanyahu prioritizes bombing.

Peter Kuper
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Peter Kuper Peter Kuper is a cartoonist and co–art director of OppArt.


Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 5:00 am

Yes, Biden Can Still Win!

Steve Phillips
Yesterday 2:08 pm

Michigan’s Democratic Voters Sent President Biden a Clear Message on Gaza

Waleed Shahid
Today 5:00 am

How Former Ambassador Jack Matlock Corrects the Record on American Foreign Policy

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Yesterday 10:18 am

Military Spending Isn’t the Economic Galvanizer You Think it Is

William D. Hartung
Yesterday 11:06 am

The Supreme Court Could Decide This Term’s Big Gun Case on the Basis of… Grammar

Elie Mystal

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith