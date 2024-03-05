Grim Reaper

Grim Reaper

Grim Reaper

Angel on my shoulder.

Jason Seiler
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Jason SeilerJason Seiler is an illustrator known for his caricature and realistic portrait paintings, which have been featured as covers and interior pieces for Time, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Mad, among many other magazines.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 10:09 am

Trump Is Winning This Election Right Now. Here’s Why.

Josh Cohen
Today 5:00 am

Trump and Orbán Are Kindred, Authoritarian Spirits

Chris Lehmann
Today 12:45 am

Is the Hardest Job in Education Convincing Parents to Send Their Kids to a San Francisco Public School?

Gail Cornwall
Yesterday 2:53 pm

Biden Redefines “Cease-Fire” to Stem Anger Over Gaza

Adam Johnson
Today 5:00 am

What James Baldwin Saw

Kelli Weston

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith