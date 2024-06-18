Contextual Bodies

Contextual Bodies

Contextual Bodies

Self-portraits juxtaposed on images sourced from the criminology records of Cuba aim to dismantle entrenched stereotypes and societal biases tethered to black masculinity and criminality.

Esteban Jiménez Guerra
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Dear reader,

I hope you enjoyed the article you just read. It’s just one of the many deeply reported and boundary-pushing stories we publish every day at The Nation. In a time of continued erosion of our fundamental rights and urgent global struggles for peace, independent journalism is now more vital than ever.

As a Nation reader, you are likely an engaged progressive who is passionate about bold ideas. I know I can count on you to help sustain our mission-driven journalism.

This month, we’re kicking off an ambitious Summer Fundraising Campaign with the goal of raising $15,000. With your support, we can continue to produce the hard-hitting journalism you rely on to cut through the noise of conservative, corporate media. Please, donate today.

A better world is out there—and we need your support to reach it.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Esteban Jiménez GuerraBorn in La Habana, Cuba, Esteban Jiménez Guerra earned his BFA from the San Alejandro National Academy of Fine Arts in 2011 before establishing a studio gallery in Old Havana. Since then, he has split his time between Havana and New York, collaborating internationally with collectives like The Wall and Arte Libre.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 1:21 pm

Trump Has Slurred Black-Led Cities Before. In Milwaukee, He’s Paying For It

Joan Walsh
Today 12:50 pm

Contextual Bodies

Esteban Jiménez Guerra
Today 12:44 pm

Mexico’s First Woman President

Andrea Arroyo
Today 12:02 pm

An 11th-Hour Ruling Limits the Abortion Provisions of a New Law Protecting Pregnant Workers

Bryce Covert
Today 10:19 am
Campaigns and Elections

Trump’s Going to Hate Milwaukee Even More After Its Voters Crush Him in November

John Nichols

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith