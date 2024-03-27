Bearing Arms

Firearms have been the leading cause of death for US children and teens since 2020, representing 19% of all deaths for children 18 years and younger in 2021.

Michèle Colburn
Michèle ColburnMichèle Colburn, a multidisciplinary artist who creates socially and politically engaged art, received a BA in Art History from Franklin & Marshall College and an MFA from American University in Washington, D.C. She has exhibited nationally and internationally, and her work is in private collections in North America and Europe and the collections of the International Peace Museum, Dayton, Ohio; The Fl3th3r Exhibit Collection, Johnson City, Tenn.; and the Natural History Museum, Smithsonian Institution.


