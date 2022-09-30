What the Government Never Learned From Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico—On Thursday, May 26, right before the start of hurricane season, Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico announced that his administration was “at the next level” regarding preparations for hurricane season. “If we compare ourselves to how the government was before [Hurricane] María, this is something totally different from the point of view of the warehouses that we have, the basic necessities, the equipment, and the food that we have,” he assured the populace. “And in the same agencies, [progress] is noticeable because what we do is make sure that we are improving.” But Pierluisi’s words rang hollow in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico on September 18. The government bungled its response, creating a crisis that is hurting the economy and killing people.