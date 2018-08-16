Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Every election matters. But 2018 finds the country—indeed, the entire world—teetering on the brink of multiple catastrophes, many of them brought on or seriously aggravated by the actions of Donald Trump, a man catapulted into the White House by the wealth, power, and celebrity he amassed through businesses based in New York. With the Environmental Protection Agency set to self-destruct, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under attack, Wall Street in the driver’s seat on tax cuts and banking, and the fossil-fuel industry dictating policy on fracking, attorneys general across the country suddenly assume a crucial role in ensuring that America remains a country of laws, rather than a bastion of crony capitalism and unbridled greed. This is especially true in New York, whose laws give an attorney general with the will to go after big business or tackle political corruption a powerful set of tools.1 Ad Policy

This year has also seen—in the extraordinary candidacy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—the first tangible sign that when Democrats stop cowering in the center and instead offer common-sense solutions on health care, immigration, the economy, and the environment, voters respond.2

That’s why the race to become New York’s next attorney general is so important. All four candidates for the Democratic nomination on September 13 are decent. Though she now works as a lobbyist, Leecia Eve has a long résumé of public service. Sean Patrick Maloney is New York’s first openly gay member of Congress and previously ran for the AG position in 2006. Letitia James, New York’s public advocate, was the first citywide officeholder to win on the Working Families Party line. But only Zephyr Teachout could be described (as she was recently in The New York Times) as “the godmother of the current moment—the first of a spate of female candidates…to emerge from anonymity and reveal the depths of dissatisfaction with establishment politics.”3

Teachout was also the only AG candidate to support Ocasio-Cortez’s primary bid. Returning the favor, Ocasio-Cortez has said she’s “proud to endorse the only candidate for attorney general that is rejecting…corporate money.” And as the board of New York Communities for Change, which voted unanimously to endorse her, points out, only Teachout “has refused to accept campaign contributions from the real estate industry.” (New York politics, Teachout has said, “is poisoned by real estate money.”) That willingness to take on the power brokers is why we believe Teachout is the only candidate for attorney general who combines an ability to use all the tools at her disposal with proven independence from the corrupt, corporate-friendly, centrist politics represented by Governor Andrew Cuomo.4

Perhaps because she literally wrote the book on the subject—Corruption in America (2014)—Teachout has been able to see and explain why corruption, not conspiracy, is the thread that connects New York’s lack of affordable housing with the Republicans’ death grip on the State Legislature (imposed by Cuomo’s friends in the so-called Independent Democratic Conference) and the lawlessness in the White House.5