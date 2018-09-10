Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

No single election result could send a greater chill up the spine of Donald Trump than the nomination of Zephyr Teachout for New York attorney general in Thursday’s Democratic primary. If Teachout is nominated this week, she will be elected in November and move swiftly to do what Congress has refused to do, and what special counsel Robert Mueller has so far been too slow to do: Hold a dangerous president to account. Ad Policy

“The New York Attorney General has a unique role to play as the single most important law enforcement agency with the power to force the Trump administration, and the Trump Organization and Trump Foundation, to follow the rule of law,” says Teachout, who just days after Trump took office was part of a team of top lawyers that sued Trump for his violations of the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution. As attorney general, Teachout says, “I will be relentless, independent, ethical and swift, acting without fear or favor. I believe that we in New York can and must do more, because Trump’s businesses are here, giving us jurisdiction to investigate, restrain, and where necessary dissolve corporations founded on fraud.” And she promises that “I will be fully ready to prosecute any associate of Trump who is pardoned in a self-serving pardon under state law.”

The Nation endorsed Teachout when she launched her campaign for attorney general because it was clear that she alone, among a field of impressive Democratic contenders, had the combination of skills and courage to utilize the full authority of the office—authority that includes the power to check and balance corrupt officials at every level of government. The prospect that this power might be wielded by Teachout, a former national director of the Sunlight Foundation and current Fordham Law School professor who literally wrote the book on corruption (Corruption in America: From Benjamin Franklin’s Snuff Box to Citizens United), frightens Republicans and Democrats—including Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Albany politicians who have colluded with him over the past eight years. Related Article Cynthia Nixon for Governor The Nation

Good. New York needs an independent law-enforcement leader who will go after monopolistic corporations, fraudulent financiers, a prison-industrial complex that has stymied criminal-justice reform, and the politicians who have bartered off the promise of a great state and a great nation in the service of campaign donors.