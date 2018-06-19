Most Popular

Pressley said she finds these types of arguments absurd: “Because I’m black and a woman, that when I talk about individuals being overlooked and communities feeling silence, the assumption is that I’m only talking about communities of color. I’m not.”

Pressley is part of a new generation of politicians who are open about their life stories, including some of the painful details. The 2018 cycle is the first to include numerous women who have been open about the fact that they are survivors of sexual assault, including Pressley.

“My father has gone on to do great things, but for many years was in the throes of addiction and in and out of the criminal-justice system,” she said. “I’m a survivor of sexual abuse and campus sexual assault. So these social ills and these critical social determinants that destabilized my family are destabilizing many families. These experiences are not abstract for me, they’re lived. And lived experience matters.”

Pressley symbolizes the struggle for women of color in the Democratic Party. She’s spent eight years on the City Council and was for another 16 a policy aide in various federal capacities. Tom Perez openly praised her as the future of the party and Emily’s List gave her a Rising Star Award.

But the refrain from the party now seems to be “wait your turn.” The Congressional Black Caucus PAC (though not the CBC itself) is backing Capuano, and groups like Emily’s List have not weighed in. It’s not surprising that groups might be wary of taking on an incumbent, but the reality is that congressional seats are a finite resource: If Democrats want more women of color in Congress, there will have to be fewer white men. But more and more women like Pressley may be tired of waiting.

In New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is poised to give the Democratic Party an Eric Cantor moment in her challenge to Representative Joe Crowley, who is chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Crowley’s district is 45 percent Latino and only 28 percent white. African-Americans make up 10 percent of the district and Asian-Americans 16 percent, making it the most diverse in the country. However, the primary electorate will likely be far whiter and older, because of some of the strictest registration laws in the country, designed to disenfranchise the sort of voters who might upset the methodical rise to leadership of an incumbent like Crowley.

Ocasio-Cortez is running what may be among the most progressive campaigns in the country’s history. She supports defunding ICE and wiping out student debt, talks seamlessly about the connections between imperial war and US immigration policy, and has stood with the #NoDAPL protesters at Standing Rock. Crowley has still outspent her 20-to-1, and can rely on a machine style of politics and depressed turnout due to strict election laws in New York state that make it hard for people to vote in Democratic primaries unless they registered as Democrats long before Election Day.

After spending most of his career as a centrist (he was, at one point, pro-life), Crowley has lurched left, particularly on immigration. He doesn’t support abolishing ICE, however, and as Ocasio-Cortez notes, Crowley was one of the 88 Democrats who voted to establish ICE by supporting the Homeland Security Act of 2002.

“My district is 80 percent people of color, 50 percent immigrants, and 85 percent Democratic. We should have a representative that is fighting tooth and nail for social, economic and racial justice,” she said. ”Instead of listening to the many voices of his immigrant constituents, [Crowley] chose to listen to fear. He chose to believe those that are telling us that immigrants threaten our country, and he decided to support an extrajudicial deportation strike force that has had a long history of sexual assault and uninvestigated deaths in custody.”

Ocasio-Cortez connects racial injustice to economic oppression, and often criticizes Crowley for taking money from corporate interests, pointing to, among other things, Crowley’s recent vote to roll back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s auto-lending regulations.

While Crowley is the most powerful Democrat facing a serious challenge, in Colorado’s first district Representative Diana Degette, the chief deputy whip, is facing a primary challenge by Saira Rao, an Indian-American lawyer and activist.

Rao supports wiping out all student debt (a growing demand on the left), defunding ICE, and ending solitary confinement. She’s persistently called for defunding ICE, which is a contrast to Degette, who has called for Democrats in Congress to use their “bully pulpit” to put pressure on ICE, but nothing else.

Rao is far less timid. “ICE has wantonly terrorized Americans and ravaged communities of color. ICE is accountable to nobody. ICE needs to be defunded right now,” she said. Rao also argues that the Democratic Party has not been intersectional enough when discussing reproductive-health care. “The ongoing attack on reproductive rights isn’t just an attack on women, but rather an extension of systemic oppression of women, people living in poverty, people of color, documented and undocumented immigrants, women in prison, and other marginalized communities,” Rao said.

In the Senate, Kerri Evelyn Harris is challenging centrist Senator Tom Carper, one of the few Democrats in the Senate who supports Social Security cuts and who recently voted to roll back Dodd-Frank. According to my analysis of American National Election Studies 2016 survey data, 92 percent of Democratic primary voters support more, not less, government regulation of banks, and a mere 3 percent support cuts to Social Security.

Given her decade as an organizer, most recently with the Center for Popular Democracy, Harris is approaching the race the way a community organizer would. She’s going to low-income neighborhoods and doesn’t spend much time worrying about which party a voter is registered with. Harris emphasizes financial deregulation, talking about the ways the recent rollbacks affect folks living in mobile homes: “Those hoping for their piece of the American Dream won’t realize it’s been ripped from them until it’s too late; leaving them feeling hopeless and disenfranchised.”

Pundits have so far dismissed the idea of a Tea Party of the left, arguing that there are not deep ideological divides between the base and the establishment. In many ways, that’s true, as I’ve shown, and the establishment has been willing to move to the base on issues like Medicare for All. However, these candidates show that there are other ways incumbents don’t represent the base: They are still more likely to be older, white, and male. The surge in young candidates, candidates of color, and women running for high and low office will soon create a pipeline of people hungry to take the next step, often into a House seat currently occupied by another Democrat. But they won’t let an incumbent stop them from running. And they are already creating an infrastructure of donors, of activists, of campaign strategists, volunteers, data wonks, canvassers, communications directors, and graphic designers that could change the Democratic Party forever.