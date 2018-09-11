Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

In a middle-class family room, with beige wall-to-wall carpeting and a big taupe sofa, a recently widowed man and his three adult sons gather to celebrate Christmas. That sounds like the setup for any number of domestic American dramas in which the characters’ resentments flare up and their defenses wear down, and then the audience is treated to a burst of long-suppressed anger that explains what has really irked them for so long. Ad Policy

Young Jean Lee’s wily Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro and playing until recently at the Helen Hayes Theater in Manhattan, embraces that form and then sneakily thwarts its logic to offer us some critical insights about its titular subjects. Here, the straight white men in question are the Nortons: paterfamilias Ed (Stephen Payne), a retired engineer, and his three sons, Jake (Josh Charles), a recently divorced banker; Drew (Armie Hammer), a successful novelist; and Matt (Paul Schneider), a Harvard grad in his mid-40s, now living with his father and working as a temp for a local community organization.

Despite its conventional appearance and its perch on Broadway, where Lee was the first female Asian-American playwright to have a play produced, Straight White Men seems like an outgrowth of the experimental plays that its author has been presenting for the last 15 years. Her work has long examined racial and gender identities in wondrously weird and discomfiting ways. Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven (2006) opened with a video of the playwright being slapped repeatedly in the face, and then gave way to parodies of Asian stereotypes before a well-off, self-absorbed, white hetero couple usurped the show and made it about their relationship. The Shipment (2009) presented a series of scenes—stand-up comedy, minstrelsy, song—that pushed demeaning language and images of African Americans to perilous edges, and then offered a blithe comedy of manners with a startling twist. Untitled Feminist Show (2011) unleashed a diverse cast of variously shaped naked women cavorting wordlessly on the stage.