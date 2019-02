This week we talk to “The Football Girl” Melissa Jacobs about the worst Super Bowl ever. Ad Policy

We also have ‘Choice Words’ about the political drama taking place off the field, “Just Stand Up” and “Just Sit Down” awards to the Washington Post union and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. We also got Kaepernick Watch, and more!

Melissa Jacobs

The Football Girl Podcast

Twitter: @thefootballgirl

Zirin

The Only Super Bowl Tension Was Off the Field