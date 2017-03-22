Nothing is more vital to the maintenance and advancement of the American experiment than the assurance that elections in the United States are conducted openly, honestly, and without interference by domestic or foreign partisans.1So why not safeguard our election process? Why not protect voting and elections and democracy itself — officially and permanently?2 Ad Policy

To that end, Congressmen Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Hank Johnson of Georgia, have introduced groundbreaking legislation — the Securing America’s Future Elections (SAFE) Act — that proposes to safeguard US elections from cyber threats and interference by permanently classifying the integrity and security of elections as a component of critical infrastructure of the country.3

Arguing that that the United States needs “a comprehensive approach to secure our election process from start to finish,” Congressman Pocan says that: “By making our elections a top national security priority, we can ensure cybersecurity standards for voting systems are upgraded and require paper ballots with all electronic voting machines. One thing Democrats and Republicans should agree on is that we should be doing everything in our power to guarantee the sovereignty of our county and the integrity of our elections. This bill will do just that.”4

The change Pocan proposes would place elections systems in the same category as other critical infrastructure including the power grid, the banking system, and essential utilities. At the same time, the SAFE Act protects against cyber threats by requiring the the use of better voting machines that provide paper ballots. And it requires random audits of ballots to thwart wrongdoing and to assure against malfunctions.5

This is not the final answer to concerns about election integrity and the many challenges facing American democracy. But it is a practical and consequential beginning.6